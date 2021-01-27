Roswell schools working on hybrid re-entry plan, seeking feedback from parents

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell Public Schools is among the districts scrambling to get students back into the classroom. In a letter sent to parents, the district outlined some of the requirements when they go back. The superintendent says the board will meet to discuss the issue and finalize a plan on Feb. 9. That’s a day after kids are allowed to return. The district is seeking input from parents on the district’s website.

The New Mexico Public Education Department gave updated information Tuesday about expanded in-person learning options for school districts after Gov. Lujan Grisham announced that “every school district in the state will be able to welcome all ages of students safely back to the classroom on Feb. 8. The following was released in an NMPED news release:

All schools — elementary and secondary — in all counties will be eligible to enter the hybrid mode, which means bringing back up to 50 percent of students at a time in order to maintain social distancing and to keep students in smaller cohorts to avoid virus transmission;

Districts and schools with fewer than 100 students may bring back all students in a 5:1 ratio with no more than six people per enclosed indoor space;

Districts/schools not ready to welcome back students into a full hybrid model may expand small-group instruction to all grades — maintaining cohorts — with up to 50 percent of students participating at a time.

According to NMPED, all three options to expand in-person learning require districts and charter schools to meet rigorous safety measures, including: