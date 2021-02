ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Many students at Roswell schools moved into hybrid learning this week. Thursday and Friday, the district is welcoming back 6th and 9th-grade students for the first time this year.

Custodians are working to keep surfaces disinfected and safe for students and teachers. All other grades are expected to move into a hybrid model on Monday. The Roswell school board approved the plan to move forward with the hybrid model on February 9.