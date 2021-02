ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell students will be back in the classroom starting next Tuesday. Earlier this week, the school board approved the district’s plan for the hybrid model.

Elementary students will be returning right after President’s Day with sixth through ninth-graders expected to follow Thursday and Friday and all grades on February 22. Roswell Police are reminding drivers to remember school is back in session, so school zones will be active.