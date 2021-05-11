Roswell school gathers food donations to create ‘domino effect’

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Students at a Roswell elementary school had some fun while raising donations for two local nonprofits. Students, staff, and families at Valley View Elementary School donated hundreds of boxes of cereal to create “the domino effect.”

The trail of cereal was lined up and knocked down before heading off to charity to feed local families. “Our families have really gone above and beyond to provide cereal for this donation and it’s very heartwarming and it shows what a beautiful sense of community we have here at Valley View,” said teacher Brooke Beaty.

In total, 2,117 boxes of cereal were donated to Assurance Home and Roswell Community Disaster Relief. Assurance is a home healthcare service and Roswell Community Disaster Relief provides assistance to the homeless, elderly, the disabled, and those affected by disasters or inclement weather.

