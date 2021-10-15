Roswell school district paying bonus for online teaching

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A southeast New Mexico district is seeing an increase in the number of students who have decided to learn from home instead of coming to school because of COVID-19. This has added work to certain teachers.

The Roswell Independent School District has approved an incentive to pay 21 teachers who are teaching, not only in-person class but also online. There are 190 students in the district who are in a virtual learning environment. Of those students, 46 are in elementary, 60 are in middle school, and 84 are in high school.

The district wants to ensure that all these students are getting the same level of education as those in person. “They range for lots of different reasons, some of the them it was trying to protect some family members, a lot of them, they felt like that was going to be the right move for them going forward this year,” said Superintendent Brian Luck.

There are 21 teachers to monitor the 190 students. So, the district has decided those teachers will get a bonus of $2,700 per semester for stepping up to the plate.

“They make sure that they are doing good, they check in with them and they have some live Zooms. Whereas before, when everybody was at home, we were, every day, trying to continue what was close to normal class as possible,” Luck said.

The district is sorting out the paperwork now but those 21 teachers should be receiving those checks soon. RISD can’t thank them enough for helping with the extra work, especially when many students could have left for another district or school system.

“Those parents of those 200 kids — they would then have to go and find their education on their own whereas that’s our job. We don’t want to be losing students that should be going to Roswell schools, losing them to other entities,” Luck said.

The district plans on keeping the online classes and hopes to be offering it for students as a permanent option.