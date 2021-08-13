Roswell school district asks for input on how to use grant funds

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell Independent School District is asking for parents, students, staff and the community to help them decide what is best for the district in using a federal COVID grant. The Roswell is working to use money from the federal government’s Esser Fund.

“It’s to ensure that the money is spent accordingly and one of that is so that your community has input. I mean that’s their dollars that we’re spending and we want to make sure that we’re doing our due diligence with that,” said RISD Superintendent Brian Luck.

The district had to resubmit a reentry plan to the state ignorer to receive the federal funds, yet final dollar amounts are not out yet. However the state has received close to $108 million in funding.

Superintendent Luck says that he hopes the funds help elevate the eduction of the students while maintaining a safe environment for them. “Our hope is that we can look to put money in places where it needs to go,” Luck said.

Community members are encouraged to fill out a survey at the district’s website that covers a wide range of COVID questions and what kids need to learn. It was difficult to find someone who wanted to go on camera but one mom told KRQE News 13 that she is fed up with all the restrictions for her daughter. She is going to fill out the survey and voice those opinions.

The surveys will wrap up on Monday. Those interested in participating can visit the district’s website to access the survey.