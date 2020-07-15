Roswell Independent School District pushes back year by two weeks

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell schools have pushed back the start of the year by two weeks. Tuesday night, the school board voted to resume classes on August 19. They were slated to being on August 5. The district hopes this will give them enough time to put safety measures in place and train teachers and students on the new procedures but some parents and teachers aren’t sure if that start date will stick or even if kids will even return to in-person classes at all this year.

“I don’t know I think that would probably be the smartest choice but I understand parents want to get their kids back into school and things be normal but I don’t think it’s going to be normal,” said Kristen Higginbotham, a performing arts teacher and parent.

The district also voted to shorten winter break by four days. It will now be December 22 through January 5 but no official schedule for the school year has been released.