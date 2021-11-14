Robot competition invades Cottonwood Mall

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kids in Albuquerque got to participate in a robotics competition. Cottonwood Mall partnered with two organizations to get children ages 6 through 17 interested in science, technology, and math.

They were put in teams with their own robot in a series of practice sessions and team-building exercises. Two participants KRQE spoke to say they had a lot of fun playing with the robots. “It’s kind of scary but it’s also really fun and exciting. It gives you anxiety when she’s counting down ‘three, two, one, time,'” said participant Olivia Osvorn.

The event went form 1 to 4 Saturday.