Robertson High class allows students to explore different countries, cultures

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – World Cultures of Music and Art is a class that’s being offered at Robertson High School in Las Vegas, New Mexico. Robertson High School fine arts teacher Amy Hufnal who created the class discusses what it’s all about and why kids are falling in love with it.

In the class, students study three different countries per semester and for the first time, they will be participating in a gallery show to showcase the students’ artwork from the countries. The students’ artwork is available to view at Gallery 140 in Las Vegas. You can make an appointment to view the work by calling 505-425-1085.

The class was created in 2003 to provide students with the experience of learning about different cultures from around the world. Hufnal brings artifacts into the classroom from her own volunteer summers when she worked with students in Kenya, Costa Rica, Tanzania, and Peru.

“It brings everybody closer and it gives them a chance to understand that we’re not really different. We’re all really the same, we really all have the same desires, the same dreams, the same goals even though we’re miles apart my kiddos really see how very similar we all are and that just really excites me no end because I love to share cultures from other lands,” said Hufnal.

Hufnal has also written six children’s books whose proceeds help children in those countries. When Hufnal’s students are in the classroom and not virtual, students also make instruments from each country and get to taste local foods from the cultures they are studying.