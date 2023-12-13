ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A STEAM and robotics teacher at Cleveland High School was awarded the Milken Educator award and a $25,000 prize.

Ashli Knoell received the award Wednesday in front of a gym full of cheering students and colleagues. Milken award officials say Knoell is an innovative teacher and hailed her leadership qualities and commitment to collaboration with colleagues. Since taking over STEAM and robotics classes at the school, Knoell’s students have consistently performed at high levels. A press release says she is known for her innovation, enthusiasm and connection with students.

The award comes with a lifelong membership to the Milken Educator Network and an all-expenses-paid Milken Educator Awards Forum in Los Angeles in June 2024.