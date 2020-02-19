Rio Rancho students get hands-on learning in automotive class

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho high school students are learning what it takes to be an auto mechanic.

“And it’s about skills, what kind of skills you take to the workforce and so that’s what we’re trying to get interest in,” said Principal of Secondary Learning Center, David Latham. A new automotive class kicked off at the high school this semester.

It allows juniors and seniors to get hands-on experience fixing and learning about the ins and outs of cars. Latham says there is already a lot of interest in the program.