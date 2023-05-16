RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Some Rio Rancho Public Schools will have new start and end times for the upcoming school year. After taking input from the community on when school should start, the Rio Rancho Public Schools Board of Education has made a decision on when school will start and end. The changes incorporate adjustments to required instructional hours.

High school will start at 7:20 a.m. and end at 1:50 p.m. The change represents an earlier end time than last year for most days.

Colinas del Norte Elementary School, Ernest Stapleton Elementary School & Puesta del Sol Elementary School will go from 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. That’s a later start, and a later end, than last year.

All other elementary schools will go from 9:20 a.m. to 3:50 p.m. That’s a slightly later start and an earlier end than last year.

Middle schools will go from 8:40 a.m. to 3:10 p.m. That’s a later start and an earlier end than last year for most days.

Rio Rancho Public Schools says they didn’t have the option to keep school day schedules the same as last year. So, the decision to adjust the school schedules was made to help accommodate transportation, parent schedules, state requirements, and a range of other factors.