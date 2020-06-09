Rio Rancho school leaders discuss reopening options

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s just eight weeks from the start of school, Monday night the Rio Rancho school district discussed it’s options on what that could look like. A reopening task force gave the school board two options, a 100% virtual learning model or a blended option of traditional and virtual learning.

The options were based on parent surveys. These options could also differ for elementary, middle, and high schools. If students do return to campus, school administrators say there would likely just be 15 students in a classroom. Students would have to alternate on which days they came to school.”So its a whole new world and we’re making adjustments as we go through it,” says Dr. V. Sue Cleveland, Superintendent.

The school board did get a recommended start date for summer high school workouts, which is June 29. Coaches may meet with athletes at a 5 to one ratio, no equipment sharing, or physical contact. “We can’t guarantee that at all that someone is going to get COVID-19 in our district, we can’t guarantee it, we all know that but if we do everything we can possibly do that’s reasonable that should lower our liability,” Cleveland says.

There will be daily pre-screenings for athletes before practice starts. The task force will have two more meetings with the school board before they make any decisions. The district is also working to enhance internet access across the city and they are looking to increase the number of Chromebooks within the district.

