Rio Rancho, Santa Fe school boards discuss hybrid model plans

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – School districts are still working to figure out they can open for middle and high schools for a hybrid model this semester. In a hours-long meeting, Santa Fe Public Schools discussed different models of hybrid learning like the ‘flipped classroom’ model where students would learn lessons online at home and get help and do projects in the classroom.

The ‘a la carte’ model had students learning some classes in person and other online next to other students. The board also discussed how it will prioritize which students should start hybrid model first like implementing a point system of who needs it most.

Rio Rancho Public Schools also had a long meeting Monday night discussing how to move forward. It has New Mexico Public Education Department and Fire Marshal inspections for its buildings this month and could open for hybrid as soon as February 22. It says its biggest challenge is staffing, it has about 40 open teacher positions right now. Staff recommended a ‘phased-in’ hybrid model to the board where sixth graders and seniors would start in-person learning this month and other grades would start hybrid later.