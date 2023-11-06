RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Public Schools announced Monday that a brand new app addressing bullying, school violence, and self-harm is now live and available for download. Stopit Solutions is a reporting application designed to address harmful situations without having to take a direct approach.

People from the school communities can report their concerns anonymously, attach a photo or video evidence, and engage in private, two-way communication with school leaders. The goal is to have no incident go unreported. The app is available on the Google Play store or the Apple App store.