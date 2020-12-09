Rio Rancho Public Schools temporarily closes Mountain View meal site

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Due to a short-term staffing shortage, Rio Rancho Public Schools says its Mountain View grab-and-go school meal pickup site will be closed temporarily. According to the district’s website, they anticipate it will reopen after winter break.

Officials ask families to visit the Cleveland High site which is located at 4800 Cleveland Heights (Laban) Rd. NE. That location is open Mondays and Wednesdays from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The grab-and-go meals are available for any student in need of school breakfast and lunch. The district reports that parents can pick up three days worth of meals on Mondays and four days worth of meals on Wednesdays at any of the five different locations. Pickup locations will change during winter break which is from December 21 through January 1.

RRPS grab-and-go meal pickup locations

Puesta del Sol Elementary School , 450 Southern Blvd. SE from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

, 450 Southern Blvd. SE from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Colinas del Norte Elementary School , 1001 Night Sky Ave. NE from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

, 1001 Night Sky Ave. NE from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Lincoln Middle School, 2287 Lema Rd. SE from 11:30 am. to 12:30 p.m.

2287 Lema Rd. SE from 11:30 am. to 12:30 p.m. Rio Rancho Middle School, 1600 Loma Colorado Blvd. NE from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

1600 Loma Colorado Blvd. NE from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cleveland High School, 4800 Cleveland Heights Rd. NE from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

RRPS reports that parents and students can pick up meals at any location and that it doesn’t matter which school they attend. Those visiting the meal sites are asked to wear a mask when driving up to pick up meals.

Latest New Mexico News: