RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Public Schools say the district’s Rio Rancho Middle School administration has taken action on reports of shooting threats towards some students. The district says the “incident has been dealt with and appropriate action is being taken.”

“We certainly understand concerns and want to reassure students, parents, and staff that safety is a top priority. We work very hard to keep our school safe and appreciate the students who reported the threats to a trusted adult,” Rio Rancho Public Schools said in a message to families.

The district says student safety is a top priority. And they say they work hard to take immediate action when they receive a threat, saying “the consequences will be severe.”