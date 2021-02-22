Rio Rancho Public Schools, some Santa Fe students start hybrid learning

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Public Schools are welcoming sixth and 12th graders back into the classroom for hybrid learning. The district chose these grades to start the phased in hybrid learning since sixth graders have never experienced middle school.

Seniors were chosen because it’s their last year. Elementary students have already started hybrid learning.

Students who volunteered for hybrid learning at Santa Fe Public Schools are heading back to school as well. About 4,000 of the district’s nearly 13,000 students opted to return to the classroom. Some families decided to keep their students in remote learning because their teachers chose to do so.