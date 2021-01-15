Rio Rancho Public Schools sends reentry plan to parents and guardians

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Public Schools (RRPS) sent their plan for returning to a hybrid model of learning to the parents and guardians of students on Friday in an e-newsletter.

According to the newsletter, the school system stressed the importance of parents remaining vigilant in helping to ensure that the schools can remain open and provide in-person learning. RRPS reminded parents that they need to:

  • Keep children home when they feel sick or experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms.
  • Report any instances when their child has had close contact with a COVID-19 positive individual.
  • Report if their child has a positive COVID-19 test result.
  • Continue to reinforce COVID safety practices with your children, including handwashing, social-distancing, and mask-wearing.

The hybrid learning model will go into effect RRPS students from grades Pre-K through 5th grade on January 19.

