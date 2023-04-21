RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Public Schools (RRPS) has decided that start times need to be adjusted for the 2023-2024 school year. The district is now asking for community members to provide feedback on a survey.

RRPS has posted the following list of challenges and considerations to think about when deciding on potential schedule changes:

RRPS Considerations

Transportation A lack of funding has caused RRPS to operate on a four-tier bus system – one high school, one middle school, and two elementary school routes. Each driver runs more than one route so there need to be four different start times for those tiers.

After-school athletics, activities, work Many students participate in after-school activities. It is difficult to find a time that doesn’t impact those activities.

Childcare and disruption to the schedules of working parents Start times impact childcare and the schedules of working parents.

Research Research supports later start times for high school and middle school students when it comes to learning outcomes and sleep patterns.

State Requirements RRPS “late” elementary schools will not meet state instructional hour requirements on early-release Wednesdays. Shining Stars Preschool (SSPS) does not meet the new instructional hour requirement – to meet this, school would need to be in session on Wednesdays or the year would need to be extended. If the requirement is not met, funding will be taken away from these schools.



The district has proposed the following schedule change options:

RRPS Start and End Time Options

Option One Early Elementary – 7:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. High School – 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Late Elementary – 8:40 a.m. to 3:10 p.m. Middle School – 9:20 a.m. to 3:50 p.m.

Option Two High School – 7:20 a.m. to 1:50 p.m. Early Elementary – 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Middle School – 8:40 a.m. to 3:10 p.m. Late Elementary – 9:20 a.m. to 3:50 p.m.

Option Three Early Elementary – 7:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Late Elementary – 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. High School – 8:40 a.m. to 3:10 p.m. Middle School – 9:20 a.m. to 3:50 p.m.



The survey will be open until 5 p.m. on Friday, Apr. 28. To take the survey, click here.