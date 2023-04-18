RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The calendar is set for the upcoming Rio Rancho school year. The school board has approved key changes compared to last year.

Rio Rancho Public Schools will start school on Thursday, August 3. However, there will no longer be an early release on Wednesdays, and half-day Extended Learning Time Program days are gone.

The full calendar provided by the school can be found here.

Virtual learning days are done for this coming year, but there will be some expanded learning days, for students to experience things like social, emotional, or academic interventions.

It’s still up in the air exactly what time of day school will start. Last year, parents and staff weighed in on proposed changes. Rio Rancho Public Schools said, at the time, a bit under half of the parents who responded liked the idea of changing start times.

Now, a Start Time Committee is putting together some options. Rio Rancho Public Schools said they expect an email to go out with those options later this week.