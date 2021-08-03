Rio Rancho Public Schools release mask-wearing guidelines

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Public Schools says most fully vaccinated people don’t have to wear a mask for the upcoming school year. The school district says if you are a fully vaccinated high school or middle school student, teacher or staff you are not required to wear face masks on campus. However, students, teachers and staff will have to prove they are fully vaccinated to obtain a “mask pass” from the district. The “mask pass” will need to be carried at all times.

Students, teachers and staff at elementary schools must wear a face mask regardless of vaccination status. Masks are also not required outside.

