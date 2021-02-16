Rio Rancho Public Schools prepares for phase-in hybrid learning

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Public Schools start hybrid learning for sixth graders and seniors on Monday. The school district is getting a clearer picture of how many students plan to go back. According to the district, there are about 2,492 sixth graders and seniors in the district, and about 1,500 are enrolled to return to the classroom next week.

Families with students enrolled in the hybrid model still have time to change their mind so the numbers may fluctuate. As of February 16, 2021, 723 sixth-grade students are enrolled in hybrid learning and 484 students are enrolled in 100% virtual learning. There are 796 seniors enrolled in hybrid learning and 489 are enrolled in 100% virtual.

These grades were chosen to start the phased-in hybrid learning since sixth graders have never experienced middle school and it was the last chance to help graduating seniors. The district’s elementary students have already been doing hybrid-learning. It’s unclear when other secondary grades can return to hybrid learning but parents are hopeful it will be soon.

“I’m pleased that they are bringing some back. I know it’s not an easy process and it’s a big decision. I just hope that this goes smoothly and the other kids can go back very quickly,” Bobbie Palmeri, a parent with a junior in the district, said.

Rio Rancho Public Schools said it is working this week on finishing final preparations, inspections and approvals. It said despite some fluctuations in how many secondary students will return on February 22, it has the available staff needed for the first group of phased-in hybrid learning.