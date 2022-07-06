RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – More Rio Rancho students may have to walk or get a ride to school next year. The district’s transportation department recommends expanding the walk-zone distances around its schools.

If approved, bus stops would not be located within 1.2 miles of an elementary school up from one mile. The walk-zone distances around middle and high schools would also increase by a half-mile.

Special needs students would not be affected. The district says it’s a way to address the school bus driver shortage. To check transportation availability, visit the school district’s website.