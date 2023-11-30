RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Public Schools has announced some upcoming changes in its bus boarding procedures. Now, every student who rides the bus will be asked to check in and out using a scannable RFID card as they get on and off of their bus each day.

The school district says, “This new system is being installed district-wide as an added safety measure,” allowing for easier tracking in the case that a student goes missing. RRPS ensures that the identity of each child will still be secure with the implementation of the RFID cards; the cards will only display the child’s name and grade level.

The new procedure also allows for easier management within the school bus system; as students scan in and out with their cards, the bus driver will be able to make sure that students are on the correct bus and that they get off at the right stop at the end of the day.

According to RRPS, the cards will be delivered to all elementary schools within the district by the end of the week of Nov. 27. Middle and high schoolers can expect to receive their cards shortly after that.

RRPS says, “If your child rides the bus to and/or from school, please remind them of the importance of their school-issued bus card. We are confident that the use of these cards will reduce the number of bus related incidents for our students and, in turn, will make our schools safer places for your children to learn.”