Rio Rancho Public Schools buys land for technical program building

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Public Schools has purchased land to expand their Career Technical Education program. The new center will be housed in a former call center on Zenith Court. The 74,000 s q ft. space will include an automotive program that will have its own bays and the culinary programs will have a commercial kitchen.

They’re planning for an opening in the fall of 2023. So far, they’ve spent nearly $13 million on the building and the land. They’ll have a final projected cost once renovations are finalized. According to a news release from RRPS, their CTE programs cover 17 career clusters with plans to add more. For more information on CTE programs, visit cte.rrps.net/o/cte.

