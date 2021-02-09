Rio Rancho Public Schools approves phased-in reentry plan

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho schools voted Monday night on a hybrid reentry plan for secondary schools. Not all students will get to return to the classroom. After hours of discussion, the Rio Rancho School Board approved a phased-in approach to bring back 6th graders and seniors only for in-person learning.

“This is a compromise proposal. It’s kind of staking from two different areas. It’s saying start small. See if you can be successful with that, show that it’s safe, show that it works, then move on to the next grade levels,” said Rio Rancho Schools Superintendent Dr. Sue Cleveland.

Rio Rancho’s elementary schools have already reopened in a hybrid model but under the new reentry plan approved Monday night, 6th and 12th graders will also shift to a hybrid model on February 22. Secondary School Improvement Officer Renee Saucedo said 6th graders were chosen because they have never experienced middle school and seniors were chosen because it was their last chance to help them.

While the board was presented with four different options the administration said this was one of the most effective and the board unanimously agreed. “I think it’s critical that we get our students back, but we want to do it thoughtfully and safely that option appears to give us a pathway forward in a logical way,” said RRPS Board of Education Secretary Noreen Scott.

The Board of Education also requested that the administration looks at the possibility of bringing in additional high-risk students in small groups. All other students will stick with remote learning until a full hybrid model is approved. There is no timeline on when that could happen. The superintendent says the current plan does not meet the New Mexico Public Education Department and governor’s guidelines to have extracurricular activities, meaning sports is off the table for now.