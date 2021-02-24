Rio Rancho Public Schools announces reentry plan for 7th, 8th, and 9th graders

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Public Schools just announced its transition back to hybrid has been so smooth, more students could be returning to the classroom soon. Elementary students, 6th and 12th graders are already doing hybrid learning.

The district says they will now phase in 7th, 8th, and 9th grade students on March 8. According to RRPS, students will continue to use Edgenuity.

RRPS says that transportation will be provided to all students in grades 7, 8, and 9 and those who need transportation must have their parents complete an online form for each child. Bus route information is also available on the district’s website.

According to the district, students who selected virtual learning will remain virtual and if you are currently signed up for hybrid but wish to remain virtual, you must contact your school. At this time, RRPS does not have phase-in dates for 10th and 11th grade and are working on a plan to bring those grades back.

Middle School Information for 7th and 8th Grade

The district will incorporate A and B groups which will indicate what days students will attend class. A Group includes students with the last names starting A through L will attend Monday and Tuesday with asynchronous learning on Wednesday and remote learning on Thursday and Friday.

B Group includes students with the last names starting M through Z who will attend Thursday and Friday with asynchronous learning on Wednesday and remote learning on Monday and Tuesday. In-person learning days will run from 8:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and grab-and-go lunches will be provided.

All students can sign up to participate in in-person academic support groups from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on their assigned in-person learning days.

RRPS states these opportunities are not classes and teachers and staff will provide extra support for students as they work on individual class work during that time. Transportation is not available for afternoon support groups. Information to sign up for these groups will come from each school.

High School Information 9th Grade

According to the district, teachers will teach virtual and hybrid students simultaneously. A Group includes last names A through L and will attend Monday and Tuesday with asynchronous learning on Wednesday and remote learning on Thursday and Friday.

B Group includes students with last names M through Z who will attend Thursday and Friday with asynchronous learning on Wednesday and remote learning on Monday and Tuesday. In-person learning days will run from 7:20 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Grab-and-go lunches will be provided

All high school students are encouraged to take part in the in-person academic support groups that are offered at high schools on Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. or Friday from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Information on high school academic support will come from schools.