Rio Rancho Public Schools announce expected start dates for 2020-2021 academic year

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Public Schools announced Friday the expected start dates for school to resume in the fall. According to a news release, middle school and high school students may begin the new school year on or around August 7 while elementary school students will start on or around August 11.

The school district says the specific start day may slightly change depending on their final reentry plans and the hybrid schedule. Earlier this week the New Mexico Public Education Department released its guidelines schools should follow in the fall.

The 25-page document describes opening schools up in phases, starting by bringing students back in fall in a hybrid model, which is a mix of at-home and in-person learning. While it’s up to school districts to decide how to they’ll be able to implement the guidelines, the state recommends an “A-B schedule.”

Rio Rancho Public Schools anticipates having a finalized reentry plan ready to send to the school board on July 13. The meeting will be live-streamed online. Details will be posted to https://www.rrps.net/district/school_board___policies/r_r_p_s_school_board_livestream.