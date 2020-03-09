Rio Rancho elementary students read to shelter dogs

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Local elementary students are learning all about our four-legged friends.

First and 5th-graders from Stapleton Elementary in Rio Rancho have been writing a book about dogs through their Reading Buddies program. They’ve been researching different breeds and how different societies and cultures view dogs.

On Monday, students took a walk to Rio Rancho Animal Welfare to learn more about shelter pets and how a shelter operates. “We wanted to teach them as much as we could about dogs. They’ve been doing tons of research but they really need to go out into their community and realize we have dogs all over in our shelters, how they end up here, how they get taken care of and hopefully how they get adopted,” said first-grade teacher Lynn Clark.

The children also brought books and read to the dogs.