Report: UNM big economic booster to state

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new report shows that New Mexico’s flagship university has been a big economic booster to the state throughout the pandemic. A statewide economic impact study of UNM analyzed the school’s contributions during the 2020 academic year through university operations, student expenditures, alumni human capital, and technology transfer.

Those components accounted for more than 40,000 jobs, more than $2 billion in annual labor income, and more than $5 billion in economic output. The entire UNM system is one of the state’s major employers and includes the Albuquerque main campus, Health Sciences Center, Sandoval Regional Medical Center in Rio Rancho, and the four branch campuses in Taos, Valencia County, Los Alamos, and Gallup.

