Report: New Mexico makes strides in computer science education

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new report is giving New Mexico high marks for improving access to computer science education. The Computer Science Teachers Association, the Expanding Computing Education Pathways Alliance, and code.org released the 2021 State of Computer science Education: Accelerating Action Through Advocacy report.

The report cited several improvements in New Mexico including that 44% of public high schools offered a foundational computer science course in 2020-2021 compared to 32% the previous year, and 23% the year before that. Additionally, 63% of high school students in the state attended a school that offered computer science in 2020-2021.

There was also a reported increase in the percentage of female computer science students. Last year, 28% were female while the previous year there was a reported 23%.

The state was also credited with making two policy changes in an effort to improve access, equity, and sustainability of computer science initiatives.