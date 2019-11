ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- New Mexico is in need of hundreds of educators in school districts across the state.

The Albuquerque Journal reports there are more than 1,054 vacancies in the state with 644 of those being teacher positions. While the New Mexico Educator Vacancy Report shows teacher vacancies are down from last year, researchers say the number is still staggering.

The report mentions fewer people entering the profession as the reason for the high numbers.