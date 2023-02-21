LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University has a new chief academic officer. The university has hired Alan Shoho to become its next provost.

He previously served as dean of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s School of Education for five years. His first day at NMSU will be April 17.

Shoho will replace Carol Parker, who came under fire over claims she and then-President John Floros misused funds and engaged in unethical hiring and promotional practices. Parker was put on leave last November and not reinstated. Floros left the president’s office to go on a planned sabbatical.