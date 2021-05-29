Registration open for STEM Santa Fe summer camps

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Registration is open for STEM Santa Fe’s upcoming summer camps. The in-person camps for 5th through 12th graders will run Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and lunch is included.

Organizers say they hope they can teach students skills that can prepare them for careers in STEM. “This is one way we are trying to get our students to be more involved and be problem thinkers, be able to think outside of the box and not just thinking of math as equations,” said an official with the organization.

High schoolers can earn college credit for attending the June 7 camp at Santa Fe Community College or the camp at Northern New Mexico College on June 21. Registration is $25 for each camp and waivers are available.