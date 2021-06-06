Registration open for youth summer STEM camps at NMSU

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University is offering in-person and virtual STEM camps this year. The camps will run weekly from June 7 through July 23 with half-day sessions each morning and afternoon.

There will be a variety of camps including drones, engineering, nature, and more. Students exiting 5th grade through 8th grade in the Gadsden, Hatch Valley, or Las Cruces Public School Districts may participate.

According to camp information, students can participate in up to two camps during the summer and one in-person camp per week in accordance with New Mexico COVID-safe practices. The maximum camp capacity is 10 students per in-person camp session and 20 students per virtual camp session.

The camps are free and are funded by local and state grants. Those interested can register online.