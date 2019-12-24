Regents vote to increase tuition at New Mexico Military Institute

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE)- The New Mexico Military Institute is increasing its tuition and fees.

The Roswell Daily Record is reporting that NMMI’s Board of Regents voted to increase tuition for all incoming students. Under the new plan, tuition for New Mexico residents increases $755, a 5.6% jump for the year.

Tuition totals will raise from $13,439 to $14,194.

Cadets with in-state waivers will face tuition increases a 5.7% increase or $844. Their tuition goes from $15,667 to $14,823.

North American cadets will pay an increase of $756 and international student tuition increases by $1,270. This takes North American cadets from $21,305 to $22,061 and international students from $26,959 to $28,229.