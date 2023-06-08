LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New art exhibits are having opening reception at the New Mexico State University Art Museum. The reception will be held on Thursday, June 22 at 5:30 p.m.

Exhibits include art from Cara Despain called “Specter,” which features art using sculptural and video-based installations created with found objects and archival film from the 1940s through the 60s. The school’s Bunny Conlon Modern & Contemporary Art Gallery will also feature a collection from Agnes Martin and Karen Yank called “Meditations on Mentor and Student” which explores the lives of the two artists through a selection of lithographs.

An exhibit titled “Wild Pigment Project” is curated works by Tilke Elkins and will be on display at the Mullennix Bridge Gallery. The exhibit began in Santa Fe and brings together painters and dyers, ink-makers and ceramicists, researchers, scientists, and traditional cultural practitioners to explore pigments found in plants, minerals, and the industrial waste stream.

Admission to the reception is free and the exhibits will run through September 16.