Ransomware attack on APS is resolved

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools says they have resolved a ransomware attack on the district. APS Superintendent, Scott Elder, confirmed on Tuesday it was a ransomware attack. However, APS says they did not pay a ransom. Elder says they have been advised by the FBI and cyber security experts not to provide any more details including the possible source of the attack.

The attack on the student information system forced the closure of schools last Thursday and Friday. The system tracks attendance and lists who is authorized to pick up students from school. The district came up with a workaround to open schools on Tuesday. The system is now back online as the investigation into the attack continues.