R4Creating offers tips to get students interested in STEM learning

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – R4Creating helps get local youth involved with STEM learning. Executive Director of R4Creating Dr. Shelly Gruenig provides some tips on how to lead kids into science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

R4Creating has developed a STEM pipeline process that guides students through four levels of development, leading to academic, personal, and career success. The R4Creating nonprofit organization includes a community-based robotics team of students called R4Robotics.

Dr. Gruenig highlights her top tips for getting students involved in STEM learning fields.

R4Creating is currently signing up students 8-18 for this season’s robotics team. Those interested are encouraged to learn more about the team’s competitions and to visit their Battling Bots events.

For more information, visit r4creating.org and visit their Facebook page for upcoming events.