R4 Creating focuses on STEAM activities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local nonprofit is encouraging more kids to learn about science. R4 Creating opened its free STEAM innovation lab to the public Saturday.

The organization focuses on teaching kids about science, technology, engineering, art, and math. On Saturday, people could drive robots created and built by local kids, learn how to fly a drone, check out 3D printing, and other fun activities.

“The value here is getting kids, giving them the opportunity to get their hands-on science. We say it’s where fun and learning collide because you have to have the fun first. We engage them by inviting them into the fun,” said Executive Director Shelly Gruenig.

A competitive robotics program is starting up this fall and will be open to the community.