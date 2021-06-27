Parents continue to choose homeschool over public education in New Mexico

FILE – In this Oct. 9, 2019, photo, Donya Grant, center, works on a homeschool lesson with her son Kemper, 14, as her daughter Rowyn, 11, works at right, at their home in Monroe, Wash. The rate of households homeschooling their children doubled from the start of the pandemic last spring to the start of the new school year last September, according to a new U.S. Census Bureau report released this week. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Twice as many students are homeschooling in New Mexico than before the pandemic. Over the last decade, the state’s public schools saw about a 1% decline in enrollment each year.

In 2020, there were 4% fewer students overall and an Associated Press analysis shows that home schoolers accounted for more than half of that decline. That could lead to reducing in funding for school districts with many parents who switched to avoid online schooling saying they won’t be bringing their kids back to public school.