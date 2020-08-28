Public Education Department: In-person learning okay for Hobbs

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A school district in southeastern New Mexico says it will start in-person learning on Monday. This, even though Lea County is still in the red according to a graph released during the governor’s Thursday press conference; an indication, their daily COVID-19 case number is still too high.

Lea, along with other counties in SE New Mexico, remain “in the red.”

“Because we want to be getting, again, maximizing safe, in-person learning for as many students as possible,” said Ryan Stewart the Secretary of the Public Education Department.

The Hobbs School District is set to go back to school Monday for pre-K through third grade. Thursday, the Public Education Secretary announced which counties are on pace to start in-person school after Labor Day; Lea County is not one of them. “As we’re looking at bringing students back after Labor Day, we are only bringing students back that are in these green zones,” said Stewart.

News 13 reached out to PED officials to clarify and the plan by Hobbs schools does follow their re-entry plan from June. That’s because Hobbs will be doing in-person learning with a ratio of five students to one teacher, for just pre-K through third grade.

Also, each grade will only be going to school once a week. This is an exception to the order restricting in-person learning until after Labor Day. Older students will have to wait because all counties in southeast New Mexico are still red.

Residents say they believe the governor is punishing southeast New Mexico because of the number of people who have been disobeying the public health order. “I believe that she shouldn’t pick and choose on [sic] who gets to go to school or not. I think it’s either we all go or none of them go,” said Raul Zamora.

It is not known if any other school district resuming, pre-K through third-grade, learning before Labor Day but there are pre-schools who have done it.

