Public Education Department conducting survey on child care needs

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Public Education Department wants to know just how big the need is for child care as kids get ready to head back to school. They and the Early Childhood Education and Care Department are surveying parents about their needs. The results will be shared with school districts as they all work to make sure parents get the child care help they need during this time.

“The pandemic has upended life for families across New Mexico. By working with PED and the Governor’s Office to connect families to child care and other local resources, ECECD aims to help restore some stability for our communities,” said ECECD Cabinet Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky in a press release Thursday.

All public schools are required to start with online-only learning until at least Labor Day. After that, most plan to use a hybrid model that will keep kids home half the time. Families are encouraged to take part in the survey before August 10. The online survey is available in English, Spanish and Navajo.

“This administration is committed to supporting families, and child care is one of the challenges they face. Together with ECECD, we’re doing everything we can to help them,” PED Secretary Ryan Stewart said in the same press release.

NMPED says families who need child care can also view an interactive map of child care centers by school districts.

