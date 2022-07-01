ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New changes to a policy proposed by the Albuquerque Public School Board is sparking controversy after the ‘Parents Rights and Responsibility policy seeks to give parents more transparency and get parents more involved in their child’s school life to help improve success in the classroom.

One school board member says the changes brought on by the policy could actually be more harmful than helpful. While the policy gives parents access to their child’s academic records. An update could include school counseling sessions.

Right now, a student has to give permission to the counselor to talk to their parents, but the proposal would allow a counselor to tell a child’s parents what was said during counseling without permission. The Transgender Resource Center of New Mexico took to social media saying the policy poses risks for LGBTQ+ students..saying not all parents are accepting..

APS school board member Barbara Peterson raises concerns about another new addition to the policy that says parents have the right to expect teachers to be “good role models.” She says that’s subjective. “What does it mean to be a role model and what is the intention behind that if a teacher is in a same-sex marriage? Is someone to claim that, that is no longer a good role model,” Peterson said.

The school board says nothing about this policy is set in stone and public input is encouraged. The board will hold a meeting Thursday evening at 5 p.m.