Proposal would extend school year for Santa Fe Public Schools

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe superintendent wants to extend the school year. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that at a meeting on Tuesday night, Superintendent Veronica Garcia presented a draft of the school calendar.

The calendar would add 30 extra instructional days in the summer through a voluntary program depending on student and teacher interest. The Public Education Department funded school year extensions across New Mexico through two Extended Learning, which adds up to 10 days for any grades and K-Plus, which adds 25 days to the calendar.

According to the New Mexican, Garcia said for the Extended Learning Program in 2020-2021, the district would most likely apply for funding for every Santa Fe Public School to move its start date up five days from August 17 to August 10. For the voluntary K-5 Plus program, Garcia said the district met with the Public Education Department about possibly receiving additional funding to expand the program to K-8 Plus.

One version of K-8 Plus adds 25 days to the school year while another would extend the school year by 20 days with 10 minutes added to each day. Garcia says the extension would depend on funding for the district and if teachers are willing to work.

She said the district is expected to know funding levels by March.