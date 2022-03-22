LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – High school and college students will be able to see the state’s legal system in action. The New Mexico Supreme Court will hold a hearing in Las Cruces later this month as part of its Rule of Law program.

Students are invited to watch as attorneys and justices talk about a case involving livestock theft. They will remain on hand after the hearing for a discussion about the court system.

The program began last year but was held virtually because of the pandemic. Justice David Thomson says the program provides an important civics lesson about how our judicial system operates.

“They are remarkably engaged and that’s why I like doing this program because a lot of the sensibilities in the judiciary apply to school-age kids like fairness and equality,” said Thomson.

Justice Thomson hopes to bring this program to schools across the state and even invite civic organizations to participate. Those interested can contact his office.