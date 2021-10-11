Professor who refused to get vaccine no longer employed by NMSU

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico State University professor who refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine or wear a mask is no longer employed with the university. New Mexico State officials tell KRQE School of Law Professor David Clements is no longer employed at the school.
Story continues below:
- Balloon Fiesta: Balloon Fiesta officials say 2021 event a success
- Weather: Another storm brings strong winds and chilly temperatures
- Business: Closures happening in observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day
- Crime: Man accused of running over deputy, police aides outside Balloon Fiesta
- KRQE En Español: Viernes 8 de Octubre 2021
Clements also posted on social media saying he had been fired. The university required COVID-19 vaccinations or testing for all employees. Clements was placed on leave after a video of him surfaced on the first week of class telling students he would not comply with the directive.