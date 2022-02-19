PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Eastern New Mexico University has begun a search for a new president. Patrice Caldwell told the Board of Regents Friday she plans to retire as the university’s top administrator on July 1.
The university says she had deferred plans to retire during the pandemic. She spent more than four decades with ENMU and a faculty member and several department leadership roles before becoming president.