RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The President of The American Federation of Teachers, Randi Weingarten, was in Rio Rancho Thursday to learn more about the Career Technical Education Program. The program is a partnership between Rio Rancho Public Schools and Central New Mexico Community College (CNM), aimed at creating more opportunities for students.

The program offers students 11 different career paths to choose from. These range from health care to culinary arts to automotive work. The goal is to expand job that will help fill in-demand jobs in the area. “They’re learning the practical skills of work. They’re learning skills so that they can have good paying jobs,” Weingarten said.

Rio Rancho Schools is building a new facility for the program. The new facility will feature an automotive program with its own bays and culinary programs with a commercial kitchen. That facility is expected to open in the fall.